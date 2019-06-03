Networking not working

Google services like YouTube, Nest and Gmail, as well as Cloud customers like Snapchat, Shopify, Vimeo and Discord were impacted by the problem, which began around 12:15 Pacific time.

"We are experiencing high levels of network congestion in the eastern USA, affecting multiple services in Google Cloud, G Suite and YouTube. Users may see slow performance or intermittent errors," the company said on its status page at the time.

While the congestion occurred in the US, its impact was felt globally, and was described by network monitoring company ThousandEyes as a "large scale" outage

The problem was resolved as of 4:00pm Pacific time, with Google promising to "conduct an internal investigation of this issue and make appropriate improvements to our systems to help prevent or minimize future recurrence. We will provide a detailed report of this incident once we have completed our internal investigation. This detailed report will contain information regarding SLA credits."

In a statement, the company apologized for the inconvenience and thanked customers for their "patience and continued support." It added: "Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better."

The outage which, among other things, meant that Nest users could not control their thermostats, comes after several major disruptions have impacted the largest cloud companies in recent years, highlighting the difficulty of building a resilient service, even with enormous resources.

Just last year saw Google Cloud go down due to a BGP error, Microsoft Azure be knocked out by a lightning strike, and Amazon Web Services be disrupted by a “power event.”